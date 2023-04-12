In What Direction Will Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Goes From Here?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed the day trading at $1.53 up 4.79% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1395897 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTXR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 200.37M and an Enterprise Value of 164.12M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1157.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTXR traded about 890.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTXR traded about 875.85k shares per day. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.45M, compared to 10.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.41M and the low estimate is $42.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14,401.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.