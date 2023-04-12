In What Direction Will Okta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) was $78.23 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $78.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2598197 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OKTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $70 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $70.

On February 13, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when McKinnon Todd sold 3,117 shares for $82.48 per share. The transaction valued at 257,085 led to the insider holds 22,813 shares of the business.

Tighe Brett sold 2,184 shares of OKTA for $180,132 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,843 shares after completing the transaction at $82.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schwartz Larissa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 452 shares for $82.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,280 and left with 20,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 12.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $151.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.97.

Shares Statistics:

OKTA traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 5.87M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.