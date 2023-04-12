Infinera Corporation (INFN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) was $7.05 for the day, down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2686419 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INFN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 52,798 led to the insider holds 82,451 shares of the business.

HEARD DAVID W bought 6,500 shares of INFN for $37,156 on May 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 608,740 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share. On May 06, another insider, HEARD DAVID W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,388 and bolstered with 602,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 2.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $8.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

INFN traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Shares short for INFN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 40.32M with a Short Ratio of 40.32M, compared to 38.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.11% and a Short% of Float of 24.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $388.3M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $338.87M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.53M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.64M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.