Invest in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) closed at $10.75 in the last session, up 0.84% from day before closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3400259 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 28, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares for $12.43 per share. The transaction valued at 124,280 led to the insider holds 1,168,277 shares of the business.

Green William C bought 4,200 shares of ABR for $54,329 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 138,905 shares after completing the transaction at $12.94 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,255 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 142,157 and bolstered with 134,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B. As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABR traded on average about 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.11M with a Short Ratio of 11.11M, compared to 11.33M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABR is 1.60, which was 1.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.31. The current Payout Ratio is 89.50% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $96.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.71M to a low estimate of $84.4M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.14M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.43M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $442.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.78M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.9M and the low estimate is $368.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.