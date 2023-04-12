Invest in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.89 in the last session, up 12.66% from day before closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725892 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7960.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPRU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Tech Eric M. sold 65,496 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 53,707 led to the insider holds 678,632 shares of the business.

Tech Eric M. sold 59,883 shares of SPRU for $44,673 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 744,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Tech Eric M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,238 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 44,265 and left with 804,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 122.78M and an Enterprise Value of 405.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0492.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPRU traded on average about 505.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.10M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.