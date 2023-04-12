Invest in Uxin Limited (UXIN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.44 in the prior trading day, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) closed at $1.89, down -22.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1735228 shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UXIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 104.55M and an Enterprise Value of 207.20M. As of this moment, Uxin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7427, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4138.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 176.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 231.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.39M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 997.72k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 961.36k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.56M and the low estimate is $438.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.