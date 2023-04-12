Investing in DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, DermTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.35, up 18.21% from its previous closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556989 shares were traded. DMTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DMTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $19.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Dobak John sold 1,559 shares for $3.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,082 led to the insider holds 698,693 shares of the business.

Sun Kevin M sold 514 shares of DMTK for $1,676 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,294 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Wood Todd Michael, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 412 shares for $3.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,343 and left with 290,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMTK now has a Market Capitalization of 115.09M and an Enterprise Value of 44.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3820.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DMTK traded 639.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 272.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.89M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 2.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.83 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$3.05, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$3.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $3.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.11M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.52M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.3M and the low estimate is $20.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 108.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.