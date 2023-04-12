Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $1.46 down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2394811 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 314.43M and an Enterprise Value of 79.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9183.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGMO has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 164.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 16.41M with a Short Ratio of 16.41M, compared to 11.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.23M, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.5M, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.5M and the low estimate is $71.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.