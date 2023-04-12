iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) was $6.74 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5519954 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.70 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.80 to $5.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42B and an Enterprise Value of 8.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.54.

Shares Statistics:

IQ traded an average of 17.48M shares per day over the past three months and 10.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 855.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.12M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Mar 14, 2023 were 30.72M with a Short Ratio of 30.72M, compared to 39.06M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 21.80% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.