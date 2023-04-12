Is Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.41 in the prior trading day, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) closed at $7.34, up 14.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2469745 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZUL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.60.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZUL now has a Market Capitalization of 742.79M and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.87M. Shares short for AZUL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.74M, compared to 13.97M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.75 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $912.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $964.9M to a low estimate of $872.43M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $611.9M, an estimated increase of 49.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $867.73M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $49.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $890.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $828.46M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.