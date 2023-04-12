Is Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at $136.69 in the last session, down -1.66% from day before closing price of $139.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2502482 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $200.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 50.91B and an Enterprise Value of 38.90B. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIDU traded on average about 3.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 5.64M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.63 and $8.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.78. EPS for the following year is $11.28, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.06 and $9.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.95B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.84B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.57B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.02B and the low estimate is $20.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.