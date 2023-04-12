Is Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed at $18.94 in the last session, up 2.88% from day before closing price of $18.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2000102 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $29 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Sridhar KR sold 177,786 shares for $18.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,210,356 led to the insider holds 662,872 shares of the business.

Cameron Gregory D sold 61,108 shares of BE for $1,103,610 on Mar 16. The insider now owns 299,109 shares after completing the transaction at $18.06 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Moore Sharelynn Faye, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,562 shares for $18.06 each. As a result, the insider received 208,810 and left with 160,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BE traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 16.4M with a Short Ratio of 16.40M, compared to 17.47M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 9.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $265.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350.93M to a low estimate of $231.19M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.04M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.98M, an increase of 30.70% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.72M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.