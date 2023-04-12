Is Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) closed at $158.80 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $157.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2167169 shares were traded. ETN stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $196 to $194.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Faria Joao V sold 2,500 shares for $178.26 per share. The transaction valued at 445,650 led to the insider holds 68,814 shares of the business.

Faria Joao V sold 2,500 shares of ETN for $441,763 on Mar 08. The insider now owns 71,314 shares after completing the transaction at $176.71 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Faria Joao V sold 2,500 shares for $176.38 each. As a result, the insider received 440,948 and left with 73,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETN now has a Market Capitalization of 62.27B and an Enterprise Value of 70.83B. As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $178.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETN traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 398.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.15M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETN is 3.44, which was 3.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 52.50% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.45 and $8.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.28. EPS for the following year is $9.14, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.97 and $8.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3B to a low estimate of $5.06B. As of the current estimate, Eaton Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $4.84B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.58B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.75B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.13B and the low estimate is $22.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.