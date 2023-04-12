Is Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530857 shares were traded. QNCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QNCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.50 and its Current Ratio is at 30.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Monohon Ted sold 1,871 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,834 led to the insider holds 27,440 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNCX now has a Market Capitalization of 59.49M and an Enterprise Value of -30.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2870.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QNCX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.12M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.