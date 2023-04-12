Is this a Prime Time To acquire Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) stock

The price of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) closed at $1.07 in the last session, up 53.71% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3527 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186316 shares were traded. ALPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.56M and an Enterprise Value of 160.45M. As of this moment, Alpine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPS has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2098.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALPS traded on average about 89.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 257.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.16M. Insiders hold about 37.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 22.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 14.67k on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 50.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 54.99%.