Is this a Prime Time To acquire Farfetch Limited (FTCH) stock

After finishing at $4.52 in the prior trading day, Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed at $4.66, up 3.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8397736 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $6.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0792.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 390.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.13M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 30.95M with a Short Ratio of 30.95M, compared to 25.55M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $519.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $559.69M to a low estimate of $474.16M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $514.8M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.13M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.55M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.