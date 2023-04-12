Is this a Prime Time To acquire Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock

The price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at $5.79 in the last session, up 1.22% from day before closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9741559 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAZR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares for $6.66 per share. The transaction valued at 67,281 led to the insider holds 55,584 shares of the business.

AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares of LAZR for $52,910 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 39,569 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 54.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $14.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAZR traded on average about 12.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 364.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.87M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 61.47M with a Short Ratio of 61.47M, compared to 69.17M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.65% and a Short% of Float of 23.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.86M, an estimated increase of 73.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.69M, an increase of 58.00% less than the figure of $73.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.7M, up 118.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.5M and the low estimate is $129.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.