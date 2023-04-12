Is this a Prime Time To acquire Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) stock

The price of Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) closed at $69.00 in the last session, up 2.36% from day before closing price of $67.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564417 shares were traded. MLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 04, 2020, Boenning & Scattergood Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Christopher Gregory L. sold 4,112 shares for $75.17 per share. The transaction valued at 309,099 led to the insider holds 599,559 shares of the business.

Christopher Gregory L. sold 507 shares of MLI for $38,025 on Mar 02. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 603,671 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, HANSEN JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,778 shares for $73.43 each. As a result, the insider received 130,555 and left with 54,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLI has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLI traded on average about 455.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MLI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 3.94M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLI is 1.20, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for MLI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $6.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $909M. It ranges from a high estimate of $909M to a low estimate of $909M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $966M, a decrease of -16.00% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $966M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.