Is this a Prime Time To acquire Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) stock

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $4.58 in the last session, up 5.77% from day before closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2362747 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 492.78M and an Enterprise Value of 443.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8861, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7341.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 14.02M with a Short Ratio of 14.02M, compared to 12.61M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.46% and a Short% of Float of 19.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $388.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $391M to a low estimate of $385.4M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.94M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.49M, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.