It’s a good day to be an IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shareholder

In the latest session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at $10.20 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793102 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IGM Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Gauthier George sold 935 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 11,781 led to the insider holds 33,878 shares of the business.

Takimoto Chris H sold 1,768 shares of IGMS for $33,118 on Mar 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 28,789 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Tahir Misbah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,768 shares for $18.73 each. As a result, the insider received 33,118 and left with 25,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 486.68M and an Enterprise Value of 100.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 419.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 94.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IGMS has traded an average of 212.11K shares per day and 381.33k over the past ten days. A total of 44.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.63M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 31.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.17 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.46, with high estimates of -$1.22 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.45 and -$6.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.13 and -$7.01.