It’s a good day to be an Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shareholder

In the latest session, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.35 up 2.67% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610629 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Porch Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 184,093 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 235,234 led to the insider holds 10,694,304 shares of the business.

Park West Asset Management LLC bought 407,874 shares of PRCH for $940,965 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 12,267,707 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Park West Asset Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 760,000 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,871,880 and bolstered with 11,859,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 132.86M and an Enterprise Value of 325.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $6.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1830.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRCH has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 10.47M, compared to 11.23M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.8M to a low estimate of $61.38M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.56M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M, an increase of 21.80% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.4M and the low estimate is $381.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.