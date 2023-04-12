It’s a good day to be an ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.10, up 16.98% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4159408 shares were traded. RSLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RSLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 103 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 438 led to the insider holds 6,091 shares of the business.

STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 157 shares of RSLS for $2,087 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,194 shares after completing the transaction at $13.29 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, STANKOVICH THOMAS, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 158 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183 and left with 6,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93M and an Enterprise Value of -956.96k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSLS has reached a high of $61.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4366.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RSLS traded 645.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 105.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.45M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RSLS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 28k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 98.65k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $3.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $2.91M. As of the current estimate, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6M, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $13.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.