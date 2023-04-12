It’s a good day to be an TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shareholder

In the latest session, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $12.70 up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849011 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TPI Composites Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 485.00M and an Enterprise Value of 568.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPIC has traded an average of 874.56K shares per day and 928.48k over the past ten days. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 3.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 19.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.2 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $382.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $404.9M to a low estimate of $338.21M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $384.87M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.26M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $426.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.