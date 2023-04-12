It’s an appealing income play to consider Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)

The price of Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at $26.68 in the last session, down -3.51% from day before closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670395 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Houston John G sold 5,878 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 173,577 led to the insider holds 917,427 shares of the business.

Cassidy Sean A sold 1,745 shares of ARVN for $51,530 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,618 shares after completing the transaction at $29.53 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Taylor Ian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,051 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 31,036 and left with 101,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 284.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $69.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARVN traded on average about 461.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 412.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 4.76M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 11.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.98, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.58, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$7.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.35. EPS for the following year is -$7.49, with 19 analysts recommending between -$5.06 and -$9.18.