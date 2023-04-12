It’s an appealing income play to consider BTCS Inc. (BTCS)

The price of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed at $1.54 in the last session, up 34.49% from day before closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650622 shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Allen Charles W sold 100,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 120,390 led to the insider holds 4,096,521 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.74M and an Enterprise Value of 13.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3933.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTCS traded on average about 119.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 59.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 20.3k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $400k. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, BTCS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $563k, an estimated decrease of -29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, a decrease of -22.20% over than the figure of -$29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69M, down -11.30% from the average estimate.