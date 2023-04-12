It’s an appealing income play to consider Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

After finishing at $1.10 in the prior trading day, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) closed at $0.94, down -14.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1589 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040587 shares were traded. DPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8479.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DPRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 41.08M and an Enterprise Value of 35.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1030.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 675.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 599.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.11M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.96% stake in the company. Shares short for DPRO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 984.61k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.