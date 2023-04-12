It’s an appealing income play to consider Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

After finishing at $11.37 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $11.49, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7364606 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 55.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 54.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $13 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 25,428 shares for $13.06 per share. The transaction valued at 332,064 led to the insider holds 27,401 shares of the business.

Cortese Thomas sold 18,965 shares of PTON for $247,628 on Feb 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 413 shares after completing the transaction at $13.06 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, RENDICH ANDREW S, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 10,137 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 132,553 and left with 18,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 5.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 127.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 341.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Mar 14, 2023 were 36M with a Short Ratio of 36.00M, compared to 37.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 23 analysts recommending between $4 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $709.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $750M to a low estimate of $644.2M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.3M, an estimated decrease of -26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.69M, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $674M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.3M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.