It’s an appealing income play to consider Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

After finishing at $25.94 in the prior trading day, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) closed at $27.84, up 7.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732562 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On July 20, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Dunn Michael David sold 2,297 shares for $23.02 per share. The transaction valued at 52,866 led to the insider holds 144,522 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 2,815 shares of SYM for $65,553 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 146,819 shares after completing the transaction at $23.29 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider received 58,109 and left with 136,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, Symbotic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 898.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 135.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2784.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 495.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 434.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 495.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.39M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 469.33k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 289.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.