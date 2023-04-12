It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With American Resources Corporation (AREC) stock

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed the day trading at $1.24 down -7.12% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792752 shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jensen Mark C. bought 5,000 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 6,880 led to the insider holds 5,189,896 shares of the business.

Jensen Mark C. bought 5,000 shares of AREC for $7,715 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,184,896 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, GOLDEN PROPERTIES LTD., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 48,000 and left with 14,320,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREC now has a Market Capitalization of 104.02M and an Enterprise Value of 118.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9011.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AREC traded about 242.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AREC traded about 217k shares per day. A total of 66.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.99M. Insiders hold about 33.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.2M to a low estimate of $10.2M. As of the current estimate, American Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.3M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AREC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.47M, up 85.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.5M and the low estimate is $257.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 252.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.