It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) stock

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed the day trading at $5.03 up 7.94% from the previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898108 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On September 29, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On September 21, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 76,400 led to the insider holds 242,169 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 4,700 shares of CRMD for $18,424 on Aug 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 222,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On May 17, another insider, Kaplan Myron, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,900 and bolstered with 160,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 188.23M and an Enterprise Value of 130.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3341.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRMD traded about 229.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRMD traded about 282.14k shares per day. A total of 41.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.61M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.11.