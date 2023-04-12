It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) stock

The closing price of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) was $0.81 for the day, up 7.37% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0554 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5871547 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7525.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 177.40M and an Enterprise Value of 92.84M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7168.

Shares Statistics:

OCGN traded an average of 6.42M shares per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 50.88M with a Short Ratio of 50.88M, compared to 47.39M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.47% and a Short% of Float of 30.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.68.