Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) closed the day trading at $1.71 down -36.43% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1899397 shares were traded. KAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when de Jong Brent bought 3,840,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 499,200 led to the insider holds 5,636,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92M and an Enterprise Value of 105.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAL has reached a high of $1478.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7379, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.5838.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KAL traded about 758.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KAL traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 91.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.75M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KAL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 20.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 79.31k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.