NERV (Minerva Neurosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) closed at $2.31 up 27.97% from its previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578507 shares were traded. NERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.20 and its Current Ratio is at 29.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On May 14, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 02, 2019, and also maintained the target price at $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NERV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.70M and an Enterprise Value of -65.49M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0585, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0368.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NERV has traded an average of 68.71K shares per day and 11.01k over the past ten days. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NERV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 90.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 97.7k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.63, while EPS last year was -$1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$1.78.