ONCS (OncoSec Medical Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.18, down -7.09% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486393 shares were traded. ONCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On July 27, 2020, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2018, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DelAversano Robert J sold 40 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 55 led to the insider holds 1,008 shares of the business.

DelAversano Robert J sold 283 shares of ONCS for $105 on Nov 04. The VP, Finance now owns 22,975 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, DelAversano Robert J, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 284 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 202 and left with 23,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.33M and an Enterprise Value of 3.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCS has reached a high of $24.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7548.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONCS traded 2.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.05M. Insiders hold about 30.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 435.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 22.64k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$5.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.