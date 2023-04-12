RIDE (Lordstown Motors Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.59 in the prior trading day, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) closed at $0.54, down -7.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0466 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6385486 shares were traded. RIDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5401.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

On November 12, 2021, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,350,000 led to the insider holds 21,683,745 shares of the business.

Burns Stephen S. sold 1,169,000 shares of RIDE for $2,080,820 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 26,683,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Burns Stephen S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 650,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,124,500 and left with 27,852,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIDE now has a Market Capitalization of 141.48M and an Enterprise Value of -48.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 637.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -250.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9849, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5630.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.19M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 39.27M with a Short Ratio of 39.27M, compared to 37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.43% and a Short% of Float of 16.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194k, up 1,766.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.8M and the low estimate is $21.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 851.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.