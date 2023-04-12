RIG (Transocean Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $6.55 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11110302 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 222,000 led to the insider holds 141,000 shares of the business.

Adamson Keelan sold 70,994 shares of RIG for $483,469 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND COO now owns 482,813 shares after completing the transaction at $6.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.38 each. As a result, the insider received 183,445 and left with 368,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 11.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIG traded on average about 24.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 726.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 137.26M with a Short Ratio of 137.26M, compared to 131.28M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.90% and a Short% of Float of 20.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $644.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $688M to a low estimate of $619M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $586M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.14M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $766M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $710M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.