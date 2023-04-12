Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed the day trading at $0.55 down -4.51% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537189 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5502.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Danis Richard sold 50,871 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 28,488 led to the insider holds 744,690 shares of the business.

Rivas David sold 19,646 shares of RGTI for $11,002 on Mar 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 309,336 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,131 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 5,288 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 77.78M and an Enterprise Value of -25.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7841, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0293.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGTI traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGTI traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 128.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.87M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.09M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1M, an estimated increase of 117.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43M, an increase of 107.60% less than the figure of $117.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9M and the low estimate is $14.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.