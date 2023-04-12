Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $64.32 in the prior trading day, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $63.97, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5901866 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROKU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On March 27, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,089 shares for $64.34 per share. The transaction valued at 134,406 led to the insider holds 33,014 shares of the business.

KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,386 shares of ROKU for $89,175 on Mar 03. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 78,527 shares after completing the transaction at $64.34 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Collier Charles, who serves as the President, Roku Media of the company, sold 12,970 shares for $61.93 each. As a result, the insider received 803,232 and left with 16,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $120.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 13.02M, compared to 9.44M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.28, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$6.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$4.2.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $707.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $734.55M to a low estimate of $650M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $733.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.48M, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $877.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $674.51M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.