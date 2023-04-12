Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 7.33% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0601 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926886 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7950.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

On July 01, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 01, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 01, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,789 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 84.33M and an Enterprise Value of 88.92M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 753.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8895.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEEL traded about 562.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEEL traded about 351.3k shares per day. A total of 107.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 5.96M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.38.