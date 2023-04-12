SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $24.53 up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $23.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2601787 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares for $16.44 per share. The transaction valued at 164,400 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

LEVINE ANDREW S bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $162,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HATKOFF CRAIG M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $34.31 each. As a result, the insider received 308,790 and left with 2,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 8.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $76.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 4.05M shares per day. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.18M, compared to 9.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.36% and a Short% of Float of 25.01%.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.25, up from 3.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $203.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.96M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $156.03M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.06M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891.14M and the low estimate is $648.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.