SOLO (Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) closed at $0.62 in the last session, up 20.73% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1056 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2853243 shares were traded. SOLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5095.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.30 and its Current Ratio is at 26.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 17, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 20, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $6.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLO now has a Market Capitalization of 60.63M and an Enterprise Value of -75.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -13.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1037.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOLO traded on average about 909.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.52M. Insiders hold about 9.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $890k. It ranges from a high estimate of $890k to a low estimate of $890k. As of the current estimate, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.43M, an estimated decrease of -37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78M, an increase of 80.50% over than the figure of -$37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97M, up 98.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.55M and the low estimate is $13.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 245.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.