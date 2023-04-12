The name Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) closed at $2.00 down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367162 shares were traded. MCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micromobility.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 13.64M and an Enterprise Value of 18.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4492.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCOM has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 12.17M over the past ten days. A total of 5.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.96M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 291.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 161.42k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.