The name REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.38, up 14.80% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930687 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REE now has a Market Capitalization of 80.80M and an Enterprise Value of -51.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4109, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7247.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REE traded 618.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 471.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.33M. Insiders hold about 29.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 816.47k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.7M and the low estimate is $140.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,671.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.