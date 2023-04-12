The name Semantix Inc. (STIX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) closed at $3.99 down -10.94% from its previous closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591551 shares were traded. STIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Semantix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIX now has a Market Capitalization of 345.31M and an Enterprise Value of 276.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STIX has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1921, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4983.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STIX has traded an average of 120.25K shares per day and 75.93k over the past ten days. A total of 81.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.19M. Insiders hold about 35.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STIX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 32.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 38.7k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57M and the low estimate is $57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.