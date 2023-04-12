There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) can be one of them

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed the day trading at $26.97 up 8.14% from the previous closing price of $24.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636492 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Chivukula Pad sold 5,000 shares for $25.38 per share. The transaction valued at 126,900 led to the insider holds 584,448 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 5,000 shares of ARCT for $80,350 on Mar 06. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 589,448 shares after completing the transaction at $16.07 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Marquet Magda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,222 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,996 and bolstered with 24,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 693.63M and an Enterprise Value of 396.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $29.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCT traded about 451.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCT traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 26.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.23M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 14.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of -$2.07, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.95 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.