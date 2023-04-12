There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) can be one of them

The closing price of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) was $26.40 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654881 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 182.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on January 13, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 4.08B. As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $34.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.01.

Shares Statistics:

SUM traded an average of 668.30K shares per day over the past three months and 604.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.91M. Shares short for SUM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.35M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488M to a low estimate of $373.6M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.95M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $674.72M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.