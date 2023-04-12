There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Verastem Inc. (VSTM) can be one of them

The closing price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $0.39 for the day, down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853145 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 75 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 28 led to the insider holds 101,397 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares of VSTM for $159 on Mar 24. The Vice President of Finance now owns 101,472 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,508 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,508 and left with 1,112,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 79.72M and an Enterprise Value of 18.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7105.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 759.42K shares per day over the past three months and 689.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.1M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.52.