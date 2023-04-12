There is a good chance Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) closed at $0.25 in the last session, down -4.25% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3040698 shares were traded. BBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3617 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2402.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBLG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.34M and an Enterprise Value of 17.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6805.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBLG traded on average about 179.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.10M. Insiders hold about 40.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 101.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 194.55k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.72.