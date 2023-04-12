There is a good chance China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) closed at $0.71, up 7.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0479 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674997 shares were traded. CIH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIH now has a Market Capitalization of 79.60M and an Enterprise Value of 29.31M. As of this moment, China’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIH has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8571.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.12M. Insiders hold about 40.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CIH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 281.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 286.44k on Feb 14, 2023.