There is a good chance Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $11.40 in the prior trading day, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at $11.47, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182492 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 4.07M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.